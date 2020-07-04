Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Lynn Creek Hills subdv. Grand Prairie. Home has an open concept floor plan thats great for family gathering. Two separate living areas or one one can be used as a home office. Large master suite bedroom is separated from other bedrooms great for privacy . Large laundry room with addition storage shelf.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2872 Park Place Drive have any available units?
2872 Park Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.