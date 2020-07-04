All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2872 Park Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2872 Park Place Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2872 Park Place Drive

2872 Park Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2872 Park Place Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Lynn Creek Hills subdv. Grand Prairie. Home has an open concept floor plan thats great for family gathering. Two separate living areas or one one can be used as a home office. Large master suite bedroom is separated from other bedrooms great for privacy . Large laundry room with addition storage shelf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2872 Park Place Drive have any available units?
2872 Park Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2872 Park Place Drive have?
Some of 2872 Park Place Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2872 Park Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2872 Park Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2872 Park Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2872 Park Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2872 Park Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2872 Park Place Drive offers parking.
Does 2872 Park Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2872 Park Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2872 Park Place Drive have a pool?
No, 2872 Park Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2872 Park Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 2872 Park Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2872 Park Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2872 Park Place Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District