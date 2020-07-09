All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:44 AM

2855 Westover Drive

Location

2855 Westover Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Gorgeous home with open floor plan and large family room. Vacant and ready for immediate move in! Mansfield ISD. Home feature 3 bedrooms with master suite, 2 baths, formal dining, study or media room, stainless steel appliances, 2 inch blinds. Spacious kitchen. Ceiling fans in every bedrooms. Conveniently located minutes from major hwys I-20, 360, & 161. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake, schools & shopping centers. Owners pay for the HOA dues. Tenants or agent to verify schools & square footage. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Westover Drive have any available units?
2855 Westover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 Westover Drive have?
Some of 2855 Westover Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 Westover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Westover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Westover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2855 Westover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2855 Westover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2855 Westover Drive offers parking.
Does 2855 Westover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 Westover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Westover Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2855 Westover Drive has a pool.
Does 2855 Westover Drive have accessible units?
No, 2855 Westover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Westover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 Westover Drive has units with dishwashers.

