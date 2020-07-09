2855 Westover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room

Gorgeous home with open floor plan and large family room. Vacant and ready for immediate move in! Mansfield ISD. Home feature 3 bedrooms with master suite, 2 baths, formal dining, study or media room, stainless steel appliances, 2 inch blinds. Spacious kitchen. Ceiling fans in every bedrooms. Conveniently located minutes from major hwys I-20, 360, & 161. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake, schools & shopping centers. Owners pay for the HOA dues. Tenants or agent to verify schools & square footage. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.