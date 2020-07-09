2855 Westover Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous home with open floor plan and large family room. Vacant and ready for immediate move in! Mansfield ISD. Home feature 3 bedrooms with master suite, 2 baths, formal dining, study or media room, stainless steel appliances, 2 inch blinds. Spacious kitchen. Ceiling fans in every bedrooms. Conveniently located minutes from major hwys I-20, 360, & 161. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake, schools & shopping centers. Owners pay for the HOA dues. Tenants or agent to verify schools & square footage. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.