All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2847 Ironwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2847 Ironwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2847 Ironwood Drive

2847 Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Sheffield Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2847 Ironwood Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 5 bed and 2 bath home in Grand Prairie, TX. Great Property!! Open Floor plan. Family room with fireplace. Good size kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator included. Big bedrooms with ceiling fans. Fenced backyard with deck. Conveniently located near plenty of businesses and with quick access to the TX-360 and I-20. Apply today
Optional Amenities and fees:
Washer & Dryer,
Pet-friendly - breed restrictions apply,
Smart Lock
- Ask for details
There is a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet and a monthly pet rent, per pet of $35 with a
maximum of 3 pets per household. Current breed restrictions include Doberman,
Rottweiler, Chow, Pit Bull or any combination of these breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 Ironwood Drive have any available units?
2847 Ironwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2847 Ironwood Drive have?
Some of 2847 Ironwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 Ironwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Ironwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Ironwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2847 Ironwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2847 Ironwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2847 Ironwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2847 Ironwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2847 Ironwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Ironwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2847 Ironwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2847 Ironwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2847 Ironwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Ironwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2847 Ironwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District