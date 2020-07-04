2847 Ironwood Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated 5 bed and 2 bath home in Grand Prairie, TX. Great Property!! Open Floor plan. Family room with fireplace. Good size kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator included. Big bedrooms with ceiling fans. Fenced backyard with deck. Conveniently located near plenty of businesses and with quick access to the TX-360 and I-20. Apply today
Optional Amenities and fees:
Washer & Dryer,
Pet-friendly - breed restrictions apply,
Smart Lock
- Ask for details
There is a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet and a monthly pet rent, per pet of $35 with a
maximum of 3 pets per household. Current breed restrictions include Doberman,
Rottweiler, Chow, Pit Bull or any combination of these breeds.