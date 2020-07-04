All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2846 White Oak Drive

2846 White Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2846 White Oak Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
You will love this 2-story charming home with a swimming pool! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Grand Prairie is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bedroom is on the first level with the master bath that has a dual vanity, stand-up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard with swimming pool great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 White Oak Drive have any available units?
2846 White Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 White Oak Drive have?
Some of 2846 White Oak Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 White Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2846 White Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 White Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2846 White Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2846 White Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2846 White Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2846 White Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 White Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 White Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2846 White Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 2846 White Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2846 White Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 White Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2846 White Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

