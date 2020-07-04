2846 White Oak Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed

You will love this 2-story charming home with a swimming pool! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Grand Prairie is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bedroom is on the first level with the master bath that has a dual vanity, stand-up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard with swimming pool great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.