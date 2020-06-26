2828 Prado

Amenities

INCREDIBLE home in Master Planned Community. BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! FRESH PAINT! BRAND NEW CARPET! Cooks delight kitchen with smoothtop range, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors, and beautiful backsplash. Large living area with gas log fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful view of lush green backyard. The bedrooms are split 3 ways. Elegant formal dining room and charming breakfast nook. Luxurious master suite with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The exterior includes an open patio, fully auto sprnklr syst, and beautiful landscaping. Mansfield Schools. The community has AND 3 community pools, parks, fitness center and jogging trails. HURRY! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!