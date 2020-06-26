All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2828 Prado

2828 Prado · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Prado, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
INCREDIBLE home in Master Planned Community. BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! FRESH PAINT! BRAND NEW CARPET! Cooks delight kitchen with smoothtop range, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors, and beautiful backsplash. Large living area with gas log fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful view of lush green backyard. The bedrooms are split 3 ways. Elegant formal dining room and charming breakfast nook. Luxurious master suite with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The exterior includes an open patio, fully auto sprnklr syst, and beautiful landscaping. Mansfield Schools. The community has AND 3 community pools, parks, fitness center and jogging trails. HURRY! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Prado have any available units?
2828 Prado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Prado have?
Some of 2828 Prado's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Prado currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Prado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Prado pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Prado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2828 Prado offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Prado offers parking.
Does 2828 Prado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Prado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Prado have a pool?
Yes, 2828 Prado has a pool.
Does 2828 Prado have accessible units?
No, 2828 Prado does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Prado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Prado has units with dishwashers.

