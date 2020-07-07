2815 Osler Dr Unit: A2

Amenities
Conveniently Located just off Hwy. 360, near Six Flags, Texas Rangers Stadium and Dallas Cowboys Stadium
Interstates 20, 30 & 183
Major centers of such as Great Southwest Industrial District, Texas General Hospital, and General Motors
Exterior Doors - Double Sided Steel with Door Viewers and Privacy Locks
Washer/Dryer Connection - Full Size
Wired for Cable
Multiple Phone Jacks
Wood Flooring in select units
Energy Efficient Heating and Air Conditioning
Decorative Ceiling Fans
Nine-Foot High Ceilings with Crown Molding
Fire Sprinkler Systems
Individual Water Heaters
Luxurious Master Suites with Garden Tub
Built in Computer Desk
Spacious Closets
Gated Community
Beautiful Landscaping
Fountain Swimming Pool
24 Hour Fitness Center
Jacuzzi
Sand Volleyball Court
Covered Parking
Detached Garages
24-Hour Professional Maintenance
Private Outside Patios and Storage Closets
Media and Business Center
Club House with Billiard Table
Pet Friendly
Professional On-Site Team