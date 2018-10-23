All apartments in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
2805 Bristo Park Street
2805 Bristo Park Street

2805 Bristo Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Bristo Park Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2/2.5/2 features an open concept floor plan with the kitchen open to both the dining area and the living room. Brand new wood like plank flooring in the living room, up the stairs, and the upstairs hallway. A half bath and large storage area under the stairs, and a coat closet complete the downstairs. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master features a beautiful light and bright large walk in shower complete with a bench, walk in closet, and dual vanities. 2" faux wood blinds throughout.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Bristo Park Street have any available units?
2805 Bristo Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2805 Bristo Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Bristo Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Bristo Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Bristo Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Bristo Park Street offer parking?
No, 2805 Bristo Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Bristo Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Bristo Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Bristo Park Street have a pool?
No, 2805 Bristo Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Bristo Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2805 Bristo Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Bristo Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Bristo Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Bristo Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 Bristo Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.

