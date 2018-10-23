2805 Bristo Park Street

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 2/2.5/2 features an open concept floor plan with the kitchen open to both the dining area and the living room. Brand new wood like plank flooring in the living room, up the stairs, and the upstairs hallway. A half bath and large storage area under the stairs, and a coat closet complete the downstairs. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master features a beautiful light and bright large walk in shower complete with a bench, walk in closet, and dual vanities. 2" faux wood blinds throughout.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.