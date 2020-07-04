2784 Sweetbriar Lane

Amenities

2784 Sweetbriar is located in Somerton Village Subdivision in Grand Prairie. Somerton community offers a playground and community pool.Super convenient location that is close to I20 and 360, Joe Pool Lake, and tons of shopping. Mansfield ISD. Inside this SPACIOUS home, you will find two living and two dining areas downstairs. The family room has vaulted ceilings with big, double stacked windows that let plenty of light in. The kitchen has an expansive island, lots of cabinet storage, oversized pantry, and a gas range. There are 2 master suites- one upstairs and one downstairs. There are three guest bedrooms upstairs that share a large bathroom. This home is an amazing value and won't last long! Schedule your showing today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

