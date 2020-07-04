All apartments in Grand Prairie
2784 Sweetbriar Lane

2784 Sweetbriar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2784 Sweetbriar Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
2784 Sweetbriar is located in Somerton Village Subdivision in Grand Prairie. Somerton community offers a playground and community pool.Super convenient location that is close to I20 and 360, Joe Pool Lake, and tons of shopping. Mansfield ISD. Inside this SPACIOUS home, you will find two living and two dining areas downstairs. The family room has vaulted ceilings with big, double stacked windows that let plenty of light in. The kitchen has an expansive island, lots of cabinet storage, oversized pantry, and a gas range. There are 2 master suites- one upstairs and one downstairs. There are three guest bedrooms upstairs that share a large bathroom. This home is an amazing value and won't last long! Schedule your showing today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2784 Sweetbriar Lane have any available units?
2784 Sweetbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2784 Sweetbriar Lane have?
Some of 2784 Sweetbriar Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2784 Sweetbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2784 Sweetbriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2784 Sweetbriar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2784 Sweetbriar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2784 Sweetbriar Lane offer parking?
No, 2784 Sweetbriar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2784 Sweetbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2784 Sweetbriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2784 Sweetbriar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2784 Sweetbriar Lane has a pool.
Does 2784 Sweetbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 2784 Sweetbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2784 Sweetbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2784 Sweetbriar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

