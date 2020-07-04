2760 Ponce De Leon

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill media room

Be prepared to be AMAZED in this beautiful house. TOP quality upgrades: Granite counter tops, real hard wood floor, luxury lighting, beautiful tray ceilings, and custom paint through out the house. All bedrooms are down, game room, media room with a half bath are up. Kitchen is a Chef's dream with 42 inch hickory cabinets. House comes with speakers system and camera system. Enjoy the built-in grill in the covered patio with family and friends. Nice landscape in front and back. Sidewalk wraps all around the house to keep foundation in great shape! Move in ready and enjoy!



Mansfield ISD, MIRA LAGOS life style, great neighborhood. Your new chapter of life begin here!