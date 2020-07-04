All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2760 Ponce De Leon

2760 Ponce De Leon · No Longer Available
Location

2760 Ponce De Leon, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Be prepared to be AMAZED in this beautiful house. TOP quality upgrades: Granite counter tops, real hard wood floor, luxury lighting, beautiful tray ceilings, and custom paint through out the house. All bedrooms are down, game room, media room with a half bath are up. Kitchen is a Chef's dream with 42 inch hickory cabinets. House comes with speakers system and camera system. Enjoy the built-in grill in the covered patio with family and friends. Nice landscape in front and back. Sidewalk wraps all around the house to keep foundation in great shape! Move in ready and enjoy!

Mansfield ISD, MIRA LAGOS life style, great neighborhood. Your new chapter of life begin here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 Ponce De Leon have any available units?
2760 Ponce De Leon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2760 Ponce De Leon have?
Some of 2760 Ponce De Leon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 Ponce De Leon currently offering any rent specials?
2760 Ponce De Leon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 Ponce De Leon pet-friendly?
No, 2760 Ponce De Leon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2760 Ponce De Leon offer parking?
Yes, 2760 Ponce De Leon offers parking.
Does 2760 Ponce De Leon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 Ponce De Leon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 Ponce De Leon have a pool?
No, 2760 Ponce De Leon does not have a pool.
Does 2760 Ponce De Leon have accessible units?
No, 2760 Ponce De Leon does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 Ponce De Leon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2760 Ponce De Leon has units with dishwashers.

