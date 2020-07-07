All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:08 PM

2715 Ponce De Leon

2715 Ponce De Leon · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Ponce De Leon, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
media room
Upon entry of this beautiful home, find a private bedroom with French doors. Ceramic tile abounds in all wet areas. The wonder kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops and opens to the family room. The secluded Master downstairs has a sitting area with bay windows, a luxurious bath and a huge walk-in closet! Bonus room upstairs can be used as a game room or a media room. The backyard provides plenty of room to roam and entertain. Don't let this one get away! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Ponce De Leon have any available units?
2715 Ponce De Leon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Ponce De Leon have?
Some of 2715 Ponce De Leon's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Ponce De Leon currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Ponce De Leon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Ponce De Leon pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Ponce De Leon is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Ponce De Leon offer parking?
No, 2715 Ponce De Leon does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Ponce De Leon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Ponce De Leon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Ponce De Leon have a pool?
No, 2715 Ponce De Leon does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Ponce De Leon have accessible units?
No, 2715 Ponce De Leon does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Ponce De Leon have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Ponce De Leon does not have units with dishwashers.

