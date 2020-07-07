2715 Ponce De Leon

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets game room media room

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room 24hr maintenance media room

Upon entry of this beautiful home, find a private bedroom with French doors. Ceramic tile abounds in all wet areas. The wonder kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops and opens to the family room. The secluded Master downstairs has a sitting area with bay windows, a luxurious bath and a huge walk-in closet! Bonus room upstairs can be used as a game room or a media room. The backyard provides plenty of room to roam and entertain. Don't let this one get away! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.