Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

cute home ready for August move in. Laminate flooring in living and dining , carpet for three bedrooms up and stair way. currently tenant occupied, the house rent include washer , dryer and fridge, easy exit to 360, I30, 183, and 190 walking distance to park.

house is ready to quick move in.