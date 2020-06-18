2635 Villa Di Lago

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

LUXURY Living on Joe Pool Lake! STUNNING Lake views from the large 3rd floor patio. Incredible upgrades from top to bottom including granite, stone, lighting, gorgeous tiled walkin shower and garden tub to name a few. Cooks delight kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refridgerator, gas range. Stunning gas fireplace in main living area. Huge game room or media room on the 3rd floor. Plenty of flexible space to meet any need. Plenty of natural light in this end unit. Pool and Cabana are right out the front door. This is an incredible home for those who demand luxury! DONT MISS THIS ONE!!