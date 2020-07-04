All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2635 Villa Di Lago.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2635 Villa Di Lago
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:39 AM

2635 Villa Di Lago

2635 Villa Di Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2635 Villa Di Lago Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
LUXURY Living on Joe Pool Lake! STUNNING Lake views from the large 3rd floor patio. Incredible upgrades from top to bottom including granite, stone, lighting, gorgeous tiled walkin shower and garden tub to name a few. Cooks delight kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refridgerator, gas range. Stunning gas fireplace in main living area. Huge game room or media room on the 3rd floor. Plenty of flexible space to meet any need. Plenty of natural light in this end unit. Pool and Cabana are right out the front door. This is an incredible home for those who demand luxury! DONT MISS THIS ONE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Villa Di Lago have any available units?
2635 Villa Di Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Villa Di Lago have?
Some of 2635 Villa Di Lago's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Villa Di Lago currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Villa Di Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Villa Di Lago pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Villa Di Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2635 Villa Di Lago offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Villa Di Lago offers parking.
Does 2635 Villa Di Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Villa Di Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Villa Di Lago have a pool?
Yes, 2635 Villa Di Lago has a pool.
Does 2635 Villa Di Lago have accessible units?
No, 2635 Villa Di Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Villa Di Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 Villa Di Lago has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District