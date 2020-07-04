All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2625 Santa Barbara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2625 Santa Barbara Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2625 Santa Barbara Drive

2625 Santa Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2625 Santa Barbara Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come find your next home in this updated two-story duplex with a nice cozy feel. This 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom home has great, easy to maintain tile and wood flooring throughout. The kitchen has a functional layout with plenty of useful and accessible cabinet space, plus includes a great backsplash finish and stylish black on black appliances. You will find plenty of closet storage space, a cute dining nook area, and a fenced in backyard. Contact us for more information or to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Santa Barbara Drive have any available units?
2625 Santa Barbara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Santa Barbara Drive have?
Some of 2625 Santa Barbara Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Santa Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Santa Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Santa Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Santa Barbara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2625 Santa Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Santa Barbara Drive offers parking.
Does 2625 Santa Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Santa Barbara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Santa Barbara Drive have a pool?
No, 2625 Santa Barbara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Santa Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 2625 Santa Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Santa Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Santa Barbara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District