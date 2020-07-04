2625 Santa Barbara Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come find your next home in this updated two-story duplex with a nice cozy feel. This 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom home has great, easy to maintain tile and wood flooring throughout. The kitchen has a functional layout with plenty of useful and accessible cabinet space, plus includes a great backsplash finish and stylish black on black appliances. You will find plenty of closet storage space, a cute dining nook area, and a fenced in backyard. Contact us for more information or to schedule a viewing today!