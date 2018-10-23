2611 San Sabastian Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Cute three bedroom two bath townhome. Good sized living and dining areas. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. All three bedrooms are upstairs and nice sized. One car carport. Small fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location. A must see that won't last long!