All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2611 San Sabastian Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2611 San Sabastian Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2611 San Sabastian Circle

2611 San Sabastian Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2611 San Sabastian Circle, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute three bedroom two bath townhome. Good sized living and dining areas. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. All three bedrooms are upstairs and nice sized. One car carport. Small fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location. A must see that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 San Sabastian Circle have any available units?
2611 San Sabastian Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 San Sabastian Circle have?
Some of 2611 San Sabastian Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 San Sabastian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2611 San Sabastian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 San Sabastian Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2611 San Sabastian Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2611 San Sabastian Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2611 San Sabastian Circle offers parking.
Does 2611 San Sabastian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 San Sabastian Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 San Sabastian Circle have a pool?
No, 2611 San Sabastian Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2611 San Sabastian Circle have accessible units?
No, 2611 San Sabastian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 San Sabastian Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 San Sabastian Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District