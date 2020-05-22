All apartments in Grand Prairie
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2600 Piazza Court
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:38 AM

2600 Piazza Court

2600 Piazza Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2600 Piazza Ct, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING upscale townhome located off of Joe Pool Lake near Mira Lagos. Living room, full bath and bedroom with courtyard on first floor. Main Level has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, living room, dining room and guest bathroom. Living room has balcony which overlooks the private yard. Upstairs living area has soaring ceilings, beautiful gas fireplace and lots of windows. Master bedroom is huge and includes a sitting area. The luxurious master bath includes a separate shower, large garden tub, his and her vanities, and large walkin closet. Owner pays HOA dues and security monitoring. Incredible community pool! Don't miss your chance to live in this FABULOUS upscale home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Piazza Court have any available units?
2600 Piazza Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Piazza Court have?
Some of 2600 Piazza Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Piazza Court currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Piazza Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Piazza Court pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Piazza Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2600 Piazza Court offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Piazza Court offers parking.
Does 2600 Piazza Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Piazza Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Piazza Court have a pool?
Yes, 2600 Piazza Court has a pool.
Does 2600 Piazza Court have accessible units?
No, 2600 Piazza Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Piazza Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Piazza Court has units with dishwashers.

