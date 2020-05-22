2600 Piazza Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING upscale townhome located off of Joe Pool Lake near Mira Lagos. Living room, full bath and bedroom with courtyard on first floor. Main Level has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, living room, dining room and guest bathroom. Living room has balcony which overlooks the private yard. Upstairs living area has soaring ceilings, beautiful gas fireplace and lots of windows. Master bedroom is huge and includes a sitting area. The luxurious master bath includes a separate shower, large garden tub, his and her vanities, and large walkin closet. Owner pays HOA dues and security monitoring. Incredible community pool! Don't miss your chance to live in this FABULOUS upscale home!