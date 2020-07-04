All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2512 Ranchview Drive

2512 Ranchview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Ranchview Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Grand Prairie. Formal living and dining areas as well as a 3rd living areas upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in closet. Large backyard. Pets are case by case.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Ranchview Drive have any available units?
2512 Ranchview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Ranchview Drive have?
Some of 2512 Ranchview Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Ranchview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Ranchview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Ranchview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Ranchview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Ranchview Drive offer parking?
No, 2512 Ranchview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2512 Ranchview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Ranchview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Ranchview Drive have a pool?
No, 2512 Ranchview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Ranchview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 Ranchview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Ranchview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Ranchview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
