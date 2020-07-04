249 Moonbeam Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful ONE story home move in ready in Grand Prairie Area! Family home with 3 Bedrooms, with great closet space, 2 full New baths, and 2 Car Garage with extra parking. Great Ceramic Tiles in Bath Rooms and Kitchen, and in living areas and Brand New Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. New Stainless Steel appliances, Wood Blinds all around the house. Beautiful New Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops in the kitchen. , Big Parking area in front of House This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Brand new House. New Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Its just like BRAND NEW HOUSE. MUST SEE!