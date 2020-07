Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage carpet

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located mins away from 360 in Cimmaron Estates. New carpet in bedrooms, vinyl wood floors in hallways and living room, Tile in both bathrooms and kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. Has attached 2 car garage. Bowie High School in Arlington Dist