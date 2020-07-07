2407 Doreen St.

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse Furnished Townhouse - Fully Furnished stylish 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse midway between Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth.

New kitchen cabinet and granite counter top with pot and pans, and basic utensils. Just minutes away from I-30, house is between I-30 and Highway 180, just a short distance to major employment centers:

-IKEA

- AT&T Stadium

- Texas-Rangers

-Six Flags Over Texas

-General Motors.



$ 50 application fee per adult in household. 1 month security deposit.



Several multi family units on the block, and neighborhood consist of lower-middle income blue collar workers, nice and friendly neighbors from a very diverse background. According to neighborhood scout report on this area:



residents most commonly identify their ethnicity or ancestry as Mexican (50.4%). There are also a number of people of English ancestry (4.6%), and residents who report Irish roots (4.1%), and some of the residents are also of Puerto Rican ancestry (3.8%), along with some German ancestry residents (3.3%), among others. In addition, 26.3% of the residents of this neighborhood were born in another country.



Here is also a link found online that summarizes the neighborhood statistics:



https://www.bestplaces.net/zip-code/texas/grand_prairie/75050



You can also test drive the neighborhood by Google earth by following this link (only works with Chrome)



https://www.google.com/maps/place/2411+Doreen+St,+Grand+Prairie,+TX+75050/@32.7424101,-97.0416552,687m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x864e8657645e213d:0x1ed3db24f79eb2b1!8m2!3d32.7424101!4d-97.0394665!5m1!1e4



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4323143)