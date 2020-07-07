All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2407 Doreen St.

2407 Doreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Doreen Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Dalworth Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse Furnished Townhouse - Fully Furnished stylish 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse midway between Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth.
New kitchen cabinet and granite counter top with pot and pans, and basic utensils. Just minutes away from I-30, house is between I-30 and Highway 180, just a short distance to major employment centers:
-IKEA
- AT&T Stadium
- Texas-Rangers
-Six Flags Over Texas
-General Motors.

$ 50 application fee per adult in household. 1 month security deposit.

Several multi family units on the block, and neighborhood consist of lower-middle income blue collar workers, nice and friendly neighbors from a very diverse background. According to neighborhood scout report on this area:

residents most commonly identify their ethnicity or ancestry as Mexican (50.4%). There are also a number of people of English ancestry (4.6%), and residents who report Irish roots (4.1%), and some of the residents are also of Puerto Rican ancestry (3.8%), along with some German ancestry residents (3.3%), among others. In addition, 26.3% of the residents of this neighborhood were born in another country.

Here is also a link found online that summarizes the neighborhood statistics:

https://www.bestplaces.net/zip-code/texas/grand_prairie/75050

You can also test drive the neighborhood by Google earth by following this link (only works with Chrome)

https://www.google.com/maps/place/2411+Doreen+St,+Grand+Prairie,+TX+75050/@32.7424101,-97.0416552,687m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x864e8657645e213d:0x1ed3db24f79eb2b1!8m2!3d32.7424101!4d-97.0394665!5m1!1e4

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4323143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Doreen St. have any available units?
2407 Doreen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2407 Doreen St. currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Doreen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Doreen St. pet-friendly?
No, 2407 Doreen St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2407 Doreen St. offer parking?
No, 2407 Doreen St. does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Doreen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Doreen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Doreen St. have a pool?
No, 2407 Doreen St. does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Doreen St. have accessible units?
No, 2407 Doreen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Doreen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 Doreen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 Doreen St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 Doreen St. does not have units with air conditioning.

