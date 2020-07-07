All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:00 AM

2377 Homewood Lane

2377 Homewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2377 Homewood Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
You don’t want to miss out on this well priced 4-bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. The living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, flat top electric oven, dishwasher & built in microwave.All 4 bedrooms are upstairs which gives a feeling of balance to the home. The laundry area with full size washer and dryer connections and store space is also upstairs. This is a traditional style town home and does not have a backyard, walk out your back door & you are in the covered parking which is very convenient. Lawn service is Included by the HOA. Perfect for the family looking for less yard maintenance.
This property is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2377 Homewood Lane have any available units?
2377 Homewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2377 Homewood Lane have?
Some of 2377 Homewood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2377 Homewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2377 Homewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2377 Homewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2377 Homewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2377 Homewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2377 Homewood Lane offers parking.
Does 2377 Homewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2377 Homewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2377 Homewood Lane have a pool?
No, 2377 Homewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2377 Homewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2377 Homewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2377 Homewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2377 Homewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

