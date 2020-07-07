2377 Homewood Lane

Amenities

You don’t want to miss out on this well priced 4-bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. The living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, flat top electric oven, dishwasher & built in microwave.All 4 bedrooms are upstairs which gives a feeling of balance to the home. The laundry area with full size washer and dryer connections and store space is also upstairs. This is a traditional style town home and does not have a backyard, walk out your back door & you are in the covered parking which is very convenient. Lawn service is Included by the HOA. Perfect for the family looking for less yard maintenance.

