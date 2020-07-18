Amenities

2364 Collin Dr Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Joe Pool Lake - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Joe Pool Lake. Brick and stone exterior. Living area with cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen offers generous counter and cabinet space with stainless steel appliances. Master bath includes garden tub, dual sinks, standalone shower, and walk-in closet. Amenities include community pool, playground, soccer field, walking trails, fountain, and pond. Easy access to 360 and I-20 puts your family just minutes away from great shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. More pictures to come!



