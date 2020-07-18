All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2364 Collin Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2364 Collin Dr
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:45 AM

2364 Collin Dr

2364 Collin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2364 Collin Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
2364 Collin Dr Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Joe Pool Lake - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Joe Pool Lake. Brick and stone exterior. Living area with cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen offers generous counter and cabinet space with stainless steel appliances. Master bath includes garden tub, dual sinks, standalone shower, and walk-in closet. Amenities include community pool, playground, soccer field, walking trails, fountain, and pond. Easy access to 360 and I-20 puts your family just minutes away from great shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. More pictures to come!

(RLNE4797896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2364 Collin Dr have any available units?
2364 Collin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2364 Collin Dr have?
Some of 2364 Collin Dr's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2364 Collin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2364 Collin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 Collin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2364 Collin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2364 Collin Dr offer parking?
No, 2364 Collin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2364 Collin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2364 Collin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 Collin Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2364 Collin Dr has a pool.
Does 2364 Collin Dr have accessible units?
No, 2364 Collin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 Collin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2364 Collin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGrand Prairie 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grand Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Apartments
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
McKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TX
Bedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District