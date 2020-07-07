All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

2319 Calendar Court

2319 Calendar Court · No Longer Available
Location

2319 Calendar Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 4 bed 2 bath town home in Grand Prairie; Available 06/15/2020 - Great 4 bed 2 bath town home in Grand Prairie; Available 06/15/2020
• 4 nice size bedrooms
• 2 ½ bathrooms (downstairs ½ bath, upstairs hall bath, master bath)
• Dining room kitchen downstairs & bedrooms upstairs
• New carpet throughout
• Spacious 2 car garage
• Full size laundry room
• Ceiling fans throughout
Please give us a call to schedule a showing.
Online apps only www.classicpm.com under leasing & management tab. Property must be selected for application to populate. Application fee is $45 per adult. Lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First month’s rent, $250 Admin Fee and any remaining pet deposit is due upon move in.

(RLNE4737714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Calendar Court have any available units?
2319 Calendar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Calendar Court have?
Some of 2319 Calendar Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Calendar Court currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Calendar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Calendar Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 Calendar Court is pet friendly.
Does 2319 Calendar Court offer parking?
Yes, 2319 Calendar Court offers parking.
Does 2319 Calendar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Calendar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Calendar Court have a pool?
No, 2319 Calendar Court does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Calendar Court have accessible units?
No, 2319 Calendar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Calendar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 Calendar Court has units with dishwashers.

