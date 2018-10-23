Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2312 Calendar Court Available 04/19/19 Gorgeous town home in North Grand Prairie -

You dont want to miss out on this well priced 4-bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. This place is perfect for entertaining family and family gatherings with the living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, flat top electric oven, dishwasher & built in microwave.



All 4 bedrooms are upstairs which gives a feeling of balance to the home. The laundry area with full size washer and dryer connections and store space is also upstairs. This is a traditional style town-home and does not have a backyard, walk out your back door & you are in the covered parking which is very convenient. Lawn service is Included by the HOA. Perfect for the family looking for less yard maintenance.



This property is a must see!



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. App fees are $45 per adult & lease must be signed & deposit paid before property is taken off market. First full months rent , $250 Admin Fee, and any remaining pet deposit all upon move in.



