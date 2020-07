Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful lease property is in a great location. Close to major freeways 1-161, 1-360, and 1-183. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 dining and to living. Great space for entertaining. It comes with a full set of washer and dryer and refrigerator stays. There is a nice size backyard with an extended patio. The garage is also oversized. Great for extra storage. The home also has three extra closets in the hallways.