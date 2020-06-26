All apartments in Grand Prairie
2255 Tawny Owl Rd
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

2255 Tawny Owl Rd

2255 Tawny Owl Road · No Longer Available
Location

2255 Tawny Owl Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom Home for lease in Grand Prairie. - Stunning five bedroom, three and one-half bath home for lease in Grand Prairie. Built in 2006. 4280 sq ft. Very open floor plan with big loft game room with wet bar and full media room, plus formal living and den with fireplace. Lovely decorator. Large kitchen fully equipped with Stainless steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range and Microwave. Beautiful backyard perfect for family entertainment. Carpet, tile, hardwood flooring, plantation blinds, drapes. Separate shower in downstairs master bath. Sprinkler and security systems. 2 HVAC units. Showings only by appointment.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

(RLNE4954235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Tawny Owl Rd have any available units?
2255 Tawny Owl Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 Tawny Owl Rd have?
Some of 2255 Tawny Owl Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Tawny Owl Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Tawny Owl Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Tawny Owl Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2255 Tawny Owl Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2255 Tawny Owl Rd offer parking?
No, 2255 Tawny Owl Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2255 Tawny Owl Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Tawny Owl Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Tawny Owl Rd have a pool?
No, 2255 Tawny Owl Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Tawny Owl Rd have accessible units?
No, 2255 Tawny Owl Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Tawny Owl Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 Tawny Owl Rd has units with dishwashers.

