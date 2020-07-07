All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:49 AM

2223 Houston St

2223 Houston St · No Longer Available
Location

2223 Houston St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Dalworth Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
This right side of this dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Grand Prairie includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, window heat/air, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-C] The home is located minutes from various establishments including Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Lisa's Chicken, Roy's Sports Bar & Grill, Nance-James Park and more! The home provides easy access to PGBT. The backyard is shared with the residents in the left side of the duplex. Parking is first come, first serve in the front and left side of the property, or street parking in front. It is tenant responsibility to confirm utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Houston St have any available units?
2223 Houston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 Houston St have?
Some of 2223 Houston St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Houston St currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Houston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Houston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 Houston St is pet friendly.
Does 2223 Houston St offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Houston St offers parking.
Does 2223 Houston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Houston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Houston St have a pool?
No, 2223 Houston St does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Houston St have accessible units?
No, 2223 Houston St does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Houston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 Houston St does not have units with dishwashers.

