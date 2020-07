Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This Home is located in a Excellent Neighborhood with easy commute via I-30 & Hwy 161. nearby Parks walking - jogging trails Home features large Family rm, split bedrooms. Great Kitchen features Island, Cooktop has both Gas & Electric burners. 1 of 5 Bedrms can be TV or Study Rm Master Bedrm has 3 closets + extra storage throughout + Attic Storage Buyer or Buyers Agent to verify room sizes & Schools All info deemed correct but not guaranteed Buyer buyer's Agent to confirm all info