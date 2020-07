Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice little duplex for rent. Updated appliances, full size washer dryer connections, covered back patio, tile flooring, ceiling fans in bed rooms , nice remodeled shower. $975 per month , $975 deposit. Qualifications are as followed , income must be minimum of $2500 , no evictions in last 2 years, no violent criminal back ground. Please call for pet information.