2028 Kalgary Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:52 PM

2028 Kalgary Lane

Location

2028 Kalgary Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in ready beautiful home! Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This home has all the nice upgrades that help save you money. The AC is about 1 year old, comes with a pump that gives you instant hot water and a covered patio which has a sink with its own dedicated tankless hot water heater. Tiles in the main area and wood in the master bedroom. Nice size backyard for the kids to play in or for a cook out. Conveniently located off of 161 and in between I30 and I20. Come see this gem before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Kalgary Lane have any available units?
2028 Kalgary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 Kalgary Lane have?
Some of 2028 Kalgary Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Kalgary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Kalgary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Kalgary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Kalgary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2028 Kalgary Lane offer parking?
No, 2028 Kalgary Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Kalgary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Kalgary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Kalgary Lane have a pool?
No, 2028 Kalgary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Kalgary Lane have accessible units?
No, 2028 Kalgary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Kalgary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Kalgary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

