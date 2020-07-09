2028 Kalgary Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Move in ready beautiful home! Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This home has all the nice upgrades that help save you money. The AC is about 1 year old, comes with a pump that gives you instant hot water and a covered patio which has a sink with its own dedicated tankless hot water heater. Tiles in the main area and wood in the master bedroom. Nice size backyard for the kids to play in or for a cook out. Conveniently located off of 161 and in between I30 and I20. Come see this gem before it is gone!