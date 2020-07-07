All apartments in Grand Prairie
1705 Roman Road

Location

1705 Roman Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated pool home w modern design that gives you a luxury feel. Over quarter acre w New Fence & no rear neighbor! Come take a look & you'll fall in love w beautiful flooring, elegant light fixtures, Remote controlled fans, recent HVAC system, New Electric Panel, Premium Quartz countertop & Real Marble wall for both bathrooms! Open concept kitchen w bar top eating, large separate utility room, Marble backsplash & eat-in breakfast area. Huge living room w large wet bar perfect for pool parties & entertaining. Master bedroom w new sliding door for pool access. Jack & Jill guest bathroom is great for family. Boat RV parking w detached 2 car garage. New pool pump & filter! Rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Roman Road have any available units?
1705 Roman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Roman Road have?
Some of 1705 Roman Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Roman Road currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Roman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Roman Road pet-friendly?
No, 1705 Roman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1705 Roman Road offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Roman Road offers parking.
Does 1705 Roman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Roman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Roman Road have a pool?
Yes, 1705 Roman Road has a pool.
Does 1705 Roman Road have accessible units?
No, 1705 Roman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Roman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Roman Road does not have units with dishwashers.

