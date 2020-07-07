1705 Roman Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully updated pool home w modern design that gives you a luxury feel. Over quarter acre w New Fence & no rear neighbor! Come take a look & you'll fall in love w beautiful flooring, elegant light fixtures, Remote controlled fans, recent HVAC system, New Electric Panel, Premium Quartz countertop & Real Marble wall for both bathrooms! Open concept kitchen w bar top eating, large separate utility room, Marble backsplash & eat-in breakfast area. Huge living room w large wet bar perfect for pool parties & entertaining. Master bedroom w new sliding door for pool access. Jack & Jill guest bathroom is great for family. Boat RV parking w detached 2 car garage. New pool pump & filter! Rare find!