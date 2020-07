Amenities

w/d hookup furnished range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cute two bedroom, one bath home in Grand Prairie! Hardwood and tile flooring. Full size washer and dryer connections. Fenced yard. Gas stove furnished in the home. Resident must furnish their own refrigerator. This one wont last long. Call NOW to schdeule a viewing.