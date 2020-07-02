All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1413 College Street

1413 College St · No Longer Available
Location

1413 College St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Dalworth Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful updated half duplex home features fully equipped eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, appliances include washer and dryer. Fenced back yard, great for entertaining family and friends.
Easy access to I-30, and HWY 161, shopping, restaurants, Lone Star Park, and other entertainment.

This property does not allow pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 College Street have any available units?
1413 College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 College Street have?
Some of 1413 College Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
1413 College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 College Street is pet friendly.
Does 1413 College Street offer parking?
No, 1413 College Street does not offer parking.
Does 1413 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 College Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 College Street have a pool?
No, 1413 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 1413 College Street have accessible units?
No, 1413 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 College Street does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

