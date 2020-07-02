1413 College Street

Amenities
Beautiful updated half duplex home features fully equipped eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, appliances include washer and dryer. Fenced back yard, great for entertaining family and friends.
Easy access to I-30, and HWY 161, shopping, restaurants, Lone Star Park, and other entertainment.
This property does not allow pets.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.