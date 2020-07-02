1413 College Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful updated half duplex home features fully equipped eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, appliances include washer and dryer. Fenced back yard, great for entertaining family and friends.

Easy access to I-30, and HWY 161, shopping, restaurants, Lone Star Park, and other entertainment.



This property does not allow pets.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.