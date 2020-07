Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom home available for lease in Grand Prairie!! With spacious bedrooms, cozy living areas, and a formal dining room and separate utility room, this home will meet every need! You absolutely do not want to miss out on this awesome home because it will not last long!