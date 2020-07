Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful three bed two bath home in the well sought after Country Club Estates. Moments away from I-20 and S Belt Line Rd. Open Floor plan with granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and new bathroom vanities. Hardwood laminate and tile flooring throughout. This home won't last long. (Furniture not included)