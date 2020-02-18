1206 Independence Trail

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Property is a 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with an Open Floor Plan Concept for Kitchen & Living Room area, with Large size Fenced back yard for entertainment; All 3 bedrooms & Living Room area have Carpet, Decorative Fire Place. Property is close to I-20 & Hwy 161! NO Pets Allowed at the Property! Must have 12 months current or previous Rental History in Good overall History with no outstanding Balances. Complete TAR Application Form with Proof of Income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs) Copy of DL, All Required documents + Application Fee must be turned in at the office, NO Emailing or Faxing... Thank You! Sorry No Housing Voucher for the this Property, Thank You!