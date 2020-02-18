All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1206 Independence Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1206 Independence Trail
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:05 PM

1206 Independence Trail

1206 Independence Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1206 Independence Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property is a 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with an Open Floor Plan Concept for Kitchen & Living Room area, with Large size Fenced back yard for entertainment; All 3 bedrooms & Living Room area have Carpet, Decorative Fire Place. Property is close to I-20 & Hwy 161! NO Pets Allowed at the Property! Must have 12 months current or previous Rental History in Good overall History with no outstanding Balances. Complete TAR Application Form with Proof of Income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs) Copy of DL, All Required documents + Application Fee must be turned in at the office, NO Emailing or Faxing... Thank You! Sorry No Housing Voucher for the this Property, Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Independence Trail have any available units?
1206 Independence Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Independence Trail have?
Some of 1206 Independence Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Independence Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Independence Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Independence Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Independence Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1206 Independence Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Independence Trail offers parking.
Does 1206 Independence Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Independence Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Independence Trail have a pool?
No, 1206 Independence Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Independence Trail have accessible units?
No, 1206 Independence Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Independence Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Independence Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District