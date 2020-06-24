All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1206 Capetown Drive

1206 Capetown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Capetown Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in Grand Prairie! Sitting high on a hill this home features an entry way leading to both Living areas. One open and one sectioned off both living rooms are spacious and can fit many people. Master bedroom is spacious and comes with a updated standing shower. the backyard is sectioned on the side of the house and is very spacious and wraps around the home, comes with an out of ground fire pit. the garage and driveway are in an back alley entrance. this quaint neighborhood is close to schools and plenty of shopping. close to I-30, the George bush turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Capetown Drive have any available units?
1206 Capetown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Capetown Drive have?
Some of 1206 Capetown Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Capetown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Capetown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Capetown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Capetown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1206 Capetown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Capetown Drive offers parking.
Does 1206 Capetown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Capetown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Capetown Drive have a pool?
No, 1206 Capetown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Capetown Drive have accessible units?
No, 1206 Capetown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Capetown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Capetown Drive has units with dishwashers.

