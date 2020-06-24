1206 Capetown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in Grand Prairie! Sitting high on a hill this home features an entry way leading to both Living areas. One open and one sectioned off both living rooms are spacious and can fit many people. Master bedroom is spacious and comes with a updated standing shower. the backyard is sectioned on the side of the house and is very spacious and wraps around the home, comes with an out of ground fire pit. the garage and driveway are in an back alley entrance. this quaint neighborhood is close to schools and plenty of shopping. close to I-30, the George bush turnpike.