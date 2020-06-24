This is a beautiful home in Grand Prairie. The bedrooms are split from the master. The fourth bedroom could also be an office or study This offers a gourmet kitchen with an absolutely huge pantry. The family room has a corner fireplace that is gas starting but wood burning. The appliances that do come with the home are stainless steel. You would need to furnish your own refrigerator. This home has a landscaped yard and a fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1015 Fair Oaks Drive have any available units?
1015 Fair Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.