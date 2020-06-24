1015 Fair Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful home in Grand Prairie. The bedrooms are split from the master. The fourth bedroom could also be an office or study This offers a gourmet kitchen with an absolutely huge pantry. The family room has a corner fireplace that is gas starting but wood burning. The appliances that do come with the home are stainless steel. You would need to furnish your own refrigerator. This home has a landscaped yard and a fenced backyard.