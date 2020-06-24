All apartments in Grand Prairie
1015 Fair Oaks Drive

1015 Fair Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Fair Oaks Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
This is a beautiful home in Grand Prairie. The bedrooms are split from the master. The fourth bedroom could also be an office or study This offers a gourmet kitchen with an absolutely huge pantry. The family room has a corner fireplace that is gas starting but wood burning. The appliances that do come with the home are stainless steel. You would need to furnish your own refrigerator. This home has a landscaped yard and a fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Fair Oaks Drive have any available units?
1015 Fair Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Fair Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1015 Fair Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Fair Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Fair Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Fair Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Fair Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1015 Fair Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Fair Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1015 Fair Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Fair Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Fair Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1015 Fair Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Fair Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 Fair Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Fair Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Fair Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

