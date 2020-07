Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Anatole at Westinghouse offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to provide you plenty of options to find your perfect home. No matter which floorplan you choose, you will be treated to a spacious design that was crafted with your comfort and convenience in mind. Enjoy spacious living rooms that extend into open kitchens equipped with plenty of storage space. You will also have a private balcony or patio so you can enjoy the fresh Texas air and sunshine.