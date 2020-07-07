807 Country Club Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 11/14/19. S P A C I O U S 3-bed / 3-bath home in Georgetown! This home has it all- custom tile throughout, lots of windows for natural light, front room study or formal living room, large flex/family room or in-law suite, updated kitchen- granite tile counter tops with large center island. Large master bedroom with updated master bath- jetted tub, dual vanities and granite counter top. Quarter acre lot with expansive patio, GISD Schools and pet friendly!

House is minutes away Southwestern University, iKEA, Round Rock Shopping Outlets, less than 20 minutes away from Dell, LA Frontera Shopping, Hawaiian Falls Water Park in Pflugerville, about 30 minutes from Downtown Austin, and one hour from Ft. Hood