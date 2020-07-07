All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:56 PM

807 Country Club Rd

807 Country Club Road · No Longer Available
Location

807 Country Club Road, Georgetown, TX 78628
Country Club Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 11/14/19. S P A C I O U S 3-bed / 3-bath home in Georgetown! This home has it all- custom tile throughout, lots of windows for natural light, front room study or formal living room, large flex/family room or in-law suite, updated kitchen- granite tile counter tops with large center island. Large master bedroom with updated master bath- jetted tub, dual vanities and granite counter top. Quarter acre lot with expansive patio, GISD Schools and pet friendly!
House is minutes away Southwestern University, iKEA, Round Rock Shopping Outlets, less than 20 minutes away from Dell, LA Frontera Shopping, Hawaiian Falls Water Park in Pflugerville, about 30 minutes from Downtown Austin, and one hour from Ft. Hood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Country Club Rd have any available units?
807 Country Club Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Country Club Rd have?
Some of 807 Country Club Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Country Club Rd currently offering any rent specials?
807 Country Club Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Country Club Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Country Club Rd is pet friendly.
Does 807 Country Club Rd offer parking?
Yes, 807 Country Club Rd offers parking.
Does 807 Country Club Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Country Club Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Country Club Rd have a pool?
No, 807 Country Club Rd does not have a pool.
Does 807 Country Club Rd have accessible units?
No, 807 Country Club Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Country Club Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Country Club Rd has units with dishwashers.

