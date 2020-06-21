All apartments in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX
7713 Little Deer Trail
7713 Little Deer Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7713 Little Deer Trail, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villages of Berry Creek Home - The kitchen offers all appliances, plentiful cabinetry, a pantry closet and tiled back splash. The formal dining room is located between the kitchen and the living room. The living room welcomes you with a wood burning fire place and over looks the fenced in back yard. The master suite is privately located in the back of the home and provides a walk-in closet with racks and shelving as well as a standing shower, bath tub, private toilet and toiletry cabinet. The front part of the home is where you will find the 3 guest bedrooms, guest bathroom, hall closet and utility room as well as entry into the 2 car garage with workspace shelving.

Great Neighborhood ~ Vinyl Plank & Tile Throughout ~ HOA Pool and Playground ~ Easy Access to I-35 & TX130

This is a non-smoking property

Cats and small dogs are considered

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE5829391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7713 Little Deer Trail have any available units?
7713 Little Deer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 7713 Little Deer Trail have?
Some of 7713 Little Deer Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7713 Little Deer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7713 Little Deer Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7713 Little Deer Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7713 Little Deer Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7713 Little Deer Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7713 Little Deer Trail does offer parking.
Does 7713 Little Deer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7713 Little Deer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7713 Little Deer Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7713 Little Deer Trail has a pool.
Does 7713 Little Deer Trail have accessible units?
No, 7713 Little Deer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7713 Little Deer Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7713 Little Deer Trail has units with dishwashers.
