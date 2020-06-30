All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

516 Whitman Ave

516 Whitman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

516 Whitman Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY!

1) Brand-new single-story house ready to welcome its 1st ever resident(s) with 4beds 3baths + extra study room + covered patio for outdoor entertaining. (2300 SQFT) + 2 car private attached garage + Blinds for privacy Watch House Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SapnzcTKdB0

2) Wood flooring throughout living/dining room
3) Granite counters in the kitchen
4) Spacious walk-in closet in master bedroom
5) Window in the master bathroom
6) Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer available
7) 200m to Meadows Park + two schools within walking distance from the community 8) Lease term is at least 1 year; Smoking is NOT allowed inside home
9) Will do credit report and background check
10) A $25.00 monthly rent fee/per pet will be required in addition to monthly rental$. A $50.00 non-refundable pet deposit due at rental contract signing.

Discount $150 from $1950 to $1790 for first 6 months!!

House is located between I-35 (to the west) and SH-130 (to the east). Hwy 29 runs just .5 miles north of Carlson Place. Due to the close proximity to three major highways, the community will be only a 35 minute drive to downtown Austin and a short commute to the larger employers in Round Rock and North Austin such as Dell, Apple, Google and others.

Type and Style: Single Family
Built in 2020
Stories: 2
Lot: 5,876 sqft
Parking: Attached Garage, 2 spaces

INTERIOR FEATURES
Beds: 4
Baths: 2 full, 1 half
Patio-Covered
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central Air, SEER Rated 16+
Heating: Central
Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Gas Cooktop, Gas Water Heater
Floor size: 2,315 sqft
Flooring: Carpet, Tile
InteriorFeatures: Recessed Lighting, Walk-In Closet(s), High Ceilings, In-Law Floor plan

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5610836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Whitman Ave have any available units?
516 Whitman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Whitman Ave have?
Some of 516 Whitman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Whitman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
516 Whitman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Whitman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Whitman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 516 Whitman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 516 Whitman Ave offers parking.
Does 516 Whitman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Whitman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Whitman Ave have a pool?
No, 516 Whitman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 516 Whitman Ave have accessible units?
No, 516 Whitman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Whitman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Whitman Ave has units with dishwashers.

