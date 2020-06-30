516 Whitman Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

MOVE-IN READY!



1) Brand-new single-story house ready to welcome its 1st ever resident(s) with 4beds 3baths + extra study room + covered patio for outdoor entertaining. (2300 SQFT) + 2 car private attached garage + Blinds for privacy Watch House Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SapnzcTKdB0



2) Wood flooring throughout living/dining room

3) Granite counters in the kitchen

4) Spacious walk-in closet in master bedroom

5) Window in the master bathroom

6) Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer available

7) 200m to Meadows Park + two schools within walking distance from the community 8) Lease term is at least 1 year; Smoking is NOT allowed inside home

9) Will do credit report and background check

10) A $25.00 monthly rent fee/per pet will be required in addition to monthly rental$. A $50.00 non-refundable pet deposit due at rental contract signing.



Discount $150 from $1950 to $1790 for first 6 months!!



House is located between I-35 (to the west) and SH-130 (to the east). Hwy 29 runs just .5 miles north of Carlson Place. Due to the close proximity to three major highways, the community will be only a 35 minute drive to downtown Austin and a short commute to the larger employers in Round Rock and North Austin such as Dell, Apple, Google and others.



Type and Style: Single Family

Built in 2020

Stories: 2

Lot: 5,876 sqft

Parking: Attached Garage, 2 spaces



INTERIOR FEATURES

Beds: 4

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Patio-Covered

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central Air, SEER Rated 16+

Heating: Central

Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Gas Cooktop, Gas Water Heater

Floor size: 2,315 sqft

Flooring: Carpet, Tile

InteriorFeatures: Recessed Lighting, Walk-In Closet(s), High Ceilings, In-Law Floor plan



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5610836)