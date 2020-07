Amenities

Rare! ~ New home for lease. Never occupied!! Huge corner lot on a cul-de-sac with no neighbors behind. Open concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including new refrigerator. Spacious master with master bath that has a big walk-in shower, double vanity, and huge walk-in closet. Utility room with washer and dryer. Turnkey and ready for move-in!! Owner will consider a short term lease.