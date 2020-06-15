Amenities

403 Sundance Lane Available 08/18/20 Welcome Home to 403 Sundance! Sun City Unfurnished Home Available August 18th! - This amazing Bayberry floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- Available to view by appointment after July 15th

- 1597 Square Feet

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Crown Molding/Neutral interior paint color

- Wood flooring in the living room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and Study/Den

- Tile flooring in the front entry, kitchen and bathrooms

- Black kitchen appliances include dishwasher, microwave, stove; Stainless steel refrigerator

- Gas stove

- Granite counter tops in kitchen

- Pull out drawers in kitchen cabinets

- Wall mounted TV in living room

- Dual vanity and walk in shower in master bathroom

- Large walk in master closet

- Murphy bed and built in desk in the Study/Den

- Bathtub in guest bathroom

- Washer and dryer in the laundry room; extra shelving in the laundry room for additional storage space

- Covered back patio

- Beautiful greenbelt views

- Centrally located in Sun City

- Pet friendly (mature dogs/cats)

- Age required to lease this property: 55

- Smoking is not permitted at this property



Viewings of this property:

Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only after July 15th. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm after July 15th.



Applying for this home:

We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.



Security Deposit Information:

The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.



Pet policy:

Owner will consider a mature dog/cat at this property. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount.



Appliance Information:

This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed, would be at the discretion of the Owner. There is a TV that is mounted to the wall in the living room. This item will remain at the property during the lease term and will not be removed. TV will not be replaced if it discontinues working.



Utility Information:

Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (electricity, water, sewage, trash); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).



Membership Badge Information:

Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.



