Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

403 Sundance Lane

403 Sundance Lane · (512) 869-0223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

403 Sundance Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 403 Sundance Lane · Avail. Aug 18

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1597 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
403 Sundance Lane Available 08/18/20 Welcome Home to 403 Sundance! Sun City Unfurnished Home Available August 18th! - This amazing Bayberry floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- Available to view by appointment after July 15th
- 1597 Square Feet
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Crown Molding/Neutral interior paint color
- Wood flooring in the living room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and Study/Den
- Tile flooring in the front entry, kitchen and bathrooms
- Black kitchen appliances include dishwasher, microwave, stove; Stainless steel refrigerator
- Gas stove
- Granite counter tops in kitchen
- Pull out drawers in kitchen cabinets
- Wall mounted TV in living room
- Dual vanity and walk in shower in master bathroom
- Large walk in master closet
- Murphy bed and built in desk in the Study/Den
- Bathtub in guest bathroom
- Washer and dryer in the laundry room; extra shelving in the laundry room for additional storage space
- Covered back patio
- Beautiful greenbelt views
- Centrally located in Sun City
- Pet friendly (mature dogs/cats)
- Age required to lease this property: 55
- Smoking is not permitted at this property

Viewings of this property:
Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only after July 15th. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm after July 15th.

Applying for this home:
We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.

Security Deposit Information:
The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.

Pet policy:
Owner will consider a mature dog/cat at this property. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount.

Appliance Information:
This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed, would be at the discretion of the Owner. There is a TV that is mounted to the wall in the living room. This item will remain at the property during the lease term and will not be removed. TV will not be replaced if it discontinues working.

Utility Information:
Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (electricity, water, sewage, trash); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).

Membership Badge Information:
Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.

(RLNE4705957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Sundance Lane have any available units?
403 Sundance Lane has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Sundance Lane have?
Some of 403 Sundance Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Sundance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
403 Sundance Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Sundance Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Sundance Lane is pet friendly.
Does 403 Sundance Lane offer parking?
No, 403 Sundance Lane does not offer parking.
Does 403 Sundance Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 Sundance Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Sundance Lane have a pool?
No, 403 Sundance Lane does not have a pool.
Does 403 Sundance Lane have accessible units?
No, 403 Sundance Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Sundance Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Sundance Lane has units with dishwashers.
