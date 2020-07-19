All apartments in Georgetown
3309 Buffalo Springs Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3309 Buffalo Springs Trail

3309 Buffalo Springs Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Buffalo Springs Trail, Georgetown, TX 78633
Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - The covered front porch leads into the front hall of the home with entry closet. The open living room with stone gas fireplace and dining area offer entry onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The kitchen shares a bar/counter with the dining area, offers a pantry closet and entry into the 2 car garage with storage and workspace. The master bedroom and bathroom are complete with a walk-in closet, vanity room, tiled shower and linen storage. Down the hall you will find 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom with tiled shower and linen storage.

Carpeting/Tile/Vinyl Flooring Throughout

Pets are considered.
This is a non-smoking property.
**A quarterly pest extermination at Tenant's expense is required.

(RLNE4589260)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail have any available units?
3309 Buffalo Springs Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail have?
Some of 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Buffalo Springs Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail offers parking.
Does 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail have a pool?
No, 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail have accessible units?
No, 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 Buffalo Springs Trail has units with dishwashers.
