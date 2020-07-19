3309 Buffalo Springs Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - The covered front porch leads into the front hall of the home with entry closet. The open living room with stone gas fireplace and dining area offer entry onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The kitchen shares a bar/counter with the dining area, offers a pantry closet and entry into the 2 car garage with storage and workspace. The master bedroom and bathroom are complete with a walk-in closet, vanity room, tiled shower and linen storage. Down the hall you will find 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom with tiled shower and linen storage.



Carpeting/Tile/Vinyl Flooring Throughout



Pets are considered.

This is a non-smoking property.

**A quarterly pest extermination at Tenant's expense is required.



(RLNE4589260)