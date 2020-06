Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Sun City Home - Backs to Greenbelt - Lovely garden home in Sun City with screened in patio that backs to greenbelt. Open floorplan with breakfast area, large master suite with walk in closet and double vanities, indoor utility room and two car garage with tons of storage. Amazing community amenities with multiple pools, fitness center, access to golf course and more!



(RLNE4717129)