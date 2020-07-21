All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 307 Salt Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
307 Salt Creek
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

307 Salt Creek

307 Salt Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

307 Salt Creek Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 307 Salt Creek! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Home Available Now! - Looking for a home with a golf course view? 307 Salt Creek is the home for you!

Located in the Cowan Creek area this wonderful Pine Springs floor plan offers space and beautiful views of the 2nd fairway!

This home features:
- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1467 Square feet
- Open floor plan
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Office
- Tile flooring in main living areas
- Carpet in bedrooms and office
- Black kitchen appliances
- Electric stove
- Dual vanity and walk in shower in master bath
- Murphy bed in Office
- Covered back patio with ceiling fan
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- Owner will consider a pet. Owner approval required (please reference information below)
- Greenbelt and golf course view of the 2nd fairway of Cowan Creek

* This home is available to view by appointment only. *

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

This owner will consider a pet. Owner approval is required prior to submitting a rental application. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee does apply ($25.00 per month)

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older. Smoking is not permitted at this property.

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4226827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Salt Creek have any available units?
307 Salt Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Salt Creek have?
Some of 307 Salt Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Salt Creek currently offering any rent specials?
307 Salt Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Salt Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Salt Creek is pet friendly.
Does 307 Salt Creek offer parking?
No, 307 Salt Creek does not offer parking.
Does 307 Salt Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Salt Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Salt Creek have a pool?
No, 307 Salt Creek does not have a pool.
Does 307 Salt Creek have accessible units?
No, 307 Salt Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Salt Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Salt Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGeorgetown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College