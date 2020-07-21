Amenities

Welcome Home to 307 Salt Creek! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Home Available Now! - Looking for a home with a golf course view? 307 Salt Creek is the home for you!



Located in the Cowan Creek area this wonderful Pine Springs floor plan offers space and beautiful views of the 2nd fairway!



This home features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1467 Square feet

- Open floor plan

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Office

- Tile flooring in main living areas

- Carpet in bedrooms and office

- Black kitchen appliances

- Electric stove

- Dual vanity and walk in shower in master bath

- Murphy bed in Office

- Covered back patio with ceiling fan

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- Owner will consider a pet. Owner approval required (please reference information below)

- Greenbelt and golf course view of the 2nd fairway of Cowan Creek



* This home is available to view by appointment only. *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



This owner will consider a pet. Owner approval is required prior to submitting a rental application. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee does apply ($25.00 per month)



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older. Smoking is not permitted at this property.



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



