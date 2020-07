Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This is the one you have been waiting for. Beautiful 3/2 + office/flex space, custom built one story home with granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, plantation shutters, stone fireplace, dark cabinets, large covered patio, no rear neighbors. Tenant will need to provide own W/D and Fridge. A must see - move in ready!