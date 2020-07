Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Classy one story on a culdesac with no HOA. Country club community with golf, tennis and swim memberships available. Open plan with high ceilings, granite counters and lots of tile. Large office, master on opposite end of home from other bedrooms, fireplace, fenced yard with sprinklers. Quick access to I35, toll road 130, and Highway 195. Low tax rate and good schools in Georgetown.