304 Potters Peak Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage hot tub

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Pinnacle Home - This is a great 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in the Pinnacle Community. The covered front patio and entryway lead you into the first floor of the home complete with office and spacious open living room/dining room/kitchen. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, an island, full appliances and a great pantry/utility room with plentiful shelving and a washer and dryer. The downstairs also offers a half bathroom, entry into the 2 car garage and entry onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The second floor provides a family/game room and entry onto the covered, upper balcony as well as 2 bedrooms, a linen closet, a full bathroom and the master suite complete with a linen closet, spacious shower with spa bench, vanity and a walk-in closet with racks and shelving.



Carpeting and Vinyl Tile ~ Community Playground/Pool/Trails/Disc Golf ~ Great Location For Round Rock and Georgetown



A dryer is available for tenant use, but it is not included in the lease and will not be repaired or replaced by landlord.



This is a non-smoking property



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3202629)