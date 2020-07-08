All apartments in Georgetown
304 Potters Peak Way

304 Potters Peak Way · No Longer Available
Location

304 Potters Peak Way, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Pinnacle Home - This is a great 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in the Pinnacle Community. The covered front patio and entryway lead you into the first floor of the home complete with office and spacious open living room/dining room/kitchen. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, an island, full appliances and a great pantry/utility room with plentiful shelving and a washer and dryer. The downstairs also offers a half bathroom, entry into the 2 car garage and entry onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The second floor provides a family/game room and entry onto the covered, upper balcony as well as 2 bedrooms, a linen closet, a full bathroom and the master suite complete with a linen closet, spacious shower with spa bench, vanity and a walk-in closet with racks and shelving.

Carpeting and Vinyl Tile ~ Community Playground/Pool/Trails/Disc Golf ~ Great Location For Round Rock and Georgetown

A dryer is available for tenant use, but it is not included in the lease and will not be repaired or replaced by landlord.

This is a non-smoking property

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3202629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Potters Peak Way have any available units?
304 Potters Peak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Potters Peak Way have?
Some of 304 Potters Peak Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Potters Peak Way currently offering any rent specials?
304 Potters Peak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Potters Peak Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Potters Peak Way is pet friendly.
Does 304 Potters Peak Way offer parking?
Yes, 304 Potters Peak Way offers parking.
Does 304 Potters Peak Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Potters Peak Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Potters Peak Way have a pool?
Yes, 304 Potters Peak Way has a pool.
Does 304 Potters Peak Way have accessible units?
No, 304 Potters Peak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Potters Peak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Potters Peak Way has units with dishwashers.

